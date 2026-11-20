Chess legend Viswanathan Anand offers crucial advice to reigning champion D Gukesh on managing pressure and enjoying the game ahead of his World Championship defence, while also discussing the rise of young talent and R Vaishali's preparations.

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points Viswanathan Anand has advised D Gukesh to relax and enjoy his chess more to overcome recent dips in form ahead of his world title defence.

Gukesh's form has declined considerably since winning the world title, with disappointing results this year pushing him to 26th in world rankings.

Anand highlights the strong trend of younger players in chess globally, crediting computers and experienced mentors for their rise.

Anand believes R Vaishali's impressive performance at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot will boost her confidence for her Women's World Championship match next year.

The demanding event helped Vaishali identify specific areas for improvement, providing concrete items for her to-do list.

The legendary Viswanathan Anand has advised D Gukesh to enjoy his chess more as the reigning champion looks to regain form ahead of his world title defence against Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva from next week.

At 20, Gukesh and Sindarov are the youngest participants in a world championship match in chess history.

Anand's Key Advice To Gukesh

"I have told him that sometimes it's better to let go and just relax, because no amount of worrying is going to fix some things," Anand told reporters on the sidelines of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot.

Gukesh's form has dipped considerably since winning the world title, with a string of disappointing results this year pushing him down to 26th in the world rankings with a rating of 2710.

He finished last or joint last at the Prague Masters in March, Norway Chess in June and the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters in July.

"I've been mentioning it to him for five or six years now. A lot of times I told him, 'When I was 20 or when I was 18, I also worried like you.' But there are some points when it's pointless, and worrying isn't going to improve your performance, so you might as well just enjoy it," he said.

Gukesh's Form And Anand's Mentorship

Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and his sister R Vaishali are often referred to as 'Vishy's kids', having trained at the Westbridge Anand Chess Academy set up by the five-time world champion.

While Sindarov is a part of Rustam Kasimdzhanov's Uzbek golden generation.

The Youth Trend In Global Chess

"First of all, the trend is to get younger. Not only India and Uzbekistan, Turkey as well. Of course there are others, but these seem to be ahead, and the Olympiad seems to confirm them.

"I'm happy with them being called Vishy's kids and all, though I'm more careful about taking credit for all sorts of things. I think the youth trend is very strong.

"Computers play a very, very big part in that, but as always, having somebody with some wisdom or experience tell you how to deal with this or that is useful, and probably Rustam filled that role there and I filled it."

Anand also said Vaishali will draw confidence from her performance at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot ahead of her Women's World Championship match against China's Ju Wenjun next year.

The Indian Grandmaster, the lowest-rated player in the field here, produced some impressive results at the event, defeating Wesley So and Hans Niemann in blitz before beating compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in a Fast Classical contest.

Vaishali's Preparation For Women's World Championship

"It was a very stern test. Something like the win with Arjun she can take a lot of confidence from."

Anand, the FIDE Deputy President, said the demanding event would have tested Vaishali and helped her identify areas that needed improvement.

"Playing in an event like this will have tested her in many ways, and that's good for her because when she goes back now, she has concrete things to add to her to-do list.

"Otherwise, a to-do list stays too vague: everything looks clean and done and you can tick your boxes, until suddenly you realize, 'Wait, at the board I froze here and I froze there-let me go over that a bit more.' It was definitely a tough tournament," Anand said.