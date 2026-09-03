Anahat Singh Stuns World No. 11 Gilis In London Squash Classic

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh has made a significant impact at the London Squash Classic, advancing to the quarterfinals after a stunning victory over higher-ranked Nele Gilis.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Anahat Singh, world No. 20, defeated world No. 11 Nele Gilis to reach the London Squash Classic quarterfinals.

The reigning world junior champion won a thrilling 39-minute match 13-11, 4-11, 11-8.

This victory marks Anahat Singh's first encounter and win against Gilis on the professional tour.

Singh will now face the winner of the match between Sivasangari Subramaniam and Nardine Garas.

In the men's draw, Ramit Tandon was eliminated by Mohamed Elshorbagy in the second round.

World No. 20 Anahat Singh advanced to the quarterfinals of the London Squash Classic with a thrilling 2-1 win over 11th-ranked Nele Gilis here on Thursday.

Reigning world junior champion Anahat beat eighth seed Gilis 13-11, 4-11, 11-8 in 39 minutes in the second round of the USD 144,000 PSA Gold event in what was their first meeting on the tour.

Anahat will next meet the winner of the match between Malaysian world No. 5 Sivasangari Subramaniam and Egyptian world No. 32 Nardine Garas.

Late on Wednesday, world No. 42 Ramit Tandon lost to eighth seed Mohamed Elshorbagy in the men's second round, the Egyptian-born British world No. 15 winning 12-10, 11-9.