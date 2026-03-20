Indian Hopes Soar as Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna Reach JSW Indian Open Semifinals

Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna are set to clash in the JSW Indian Open semifinals after impressive quarterfinal wins, while veteran Joshna Chinappa's journey ends in Mumbai.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Anahat Singh advances to the JSW Indian Open semifinals after a dominant victory.

Tanvi Khanna upsets a seeded player to secure her place in the JSW Indian Open semifinals.

Joshna Chinappa exits the JSW Indian Open after losing to Nadien El Hammamy.

The JSW Indian Open semifinals will feature Anahat Singh vs. Tanvi Khanna and Hana Moataz vs. Nadien El Hammamy.

Top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded compatriot Tanvi Khanna ensured a strong Indian presence in the women's singles semifinals of the JSW Indian Open after winning their respective quarterfinal matches here on Friday.

However, veteran Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the competition following a 13 defeat to Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy.

In another quarterfinal clash, second seed Hana Moataz fought hard to edge past eighth seed Yasshmita Jadishkumar of Malaysia in a five-game thriller, 32 (11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8).

In the semifinals on Saturday, Anahat will face Tanvi, while Moataz will square off against El Hammamy.

Anahat Singh's Dominant Performance

Anahat underlined her status as one of the top contenders for the title with a dominant 30 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4) victory over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar.

The top seed raced through the opening game with ease, taking it 11-2 without much effort.

Kumar offered a stronger challenge in the second game, but Anahat's blend of power and clever deception helped her maintain control and clinch it 11-6.

The third game followed a similar pattern as Anahat dictated the pace and cruised to an emphatic 11-4 win, sealing a comfortable passage into the last four.

Tanvi Khanna's Upset Victory

Meanwhile, Tanvi produced one of the standout performances of the day by upsetting fourth seed Ainaa Amani 31.

The Indian started strongly, taking the opening game 11-6 before Amani levelled the match by winning the second 11-7.

Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the remaining games, winning 11-5 and 11-8 to book her semifinal berth.

Joshna Chinappa's Exit

Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian's deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots.

After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games and seal the match.