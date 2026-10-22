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Anahat Singh Stuns 8-Time World Champion El Sherbini At Silicon Valley Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: October 22, 2026 09:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Anahat Singh stunned eight-time World champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games at the Silicon Valley Open, marking the biggest win of her burgeoning career.

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh outclassed World No 3 El Sherbini of Egypt in straight games at Silicon Valley Open squash tournament in Redwood City, United States. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • World No. 15 Anahat Singh defeated eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games.
  • The 18-year-old Indian secured the win with scores of 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes.
  • This victory marks the biggest win of Anahat's career, following her recent Asian Games silver medal.
  • Anahat has advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament.

World No 15 Anahat Singh stunned Egypt's eight-time World champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games to storm into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament in Redwood City, United States.

In the biggest win of her career, the 18-year-old Indian, who recently won the Asian Games silver medal, defeated top seed and World No 3 El Sherbini 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes in the second round of the US$ 143,500 PSA Gold event.

 

Anahat will next face Egyptian World No 14 Salma Hany.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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