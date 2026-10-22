Anahat Singh Stuns 8-Time World Champion El Sherbini At Silicon Valley Open

Anahat Singh stunned eight-time World champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games at the Silicon Valley Open, marking the biggest win of her burgeoning career.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh outclassed World No 3 El Sherbini of Egypt in straight games at Silicon Valley Open squash tournament in Redwood City, United States. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points World No. 15 Anahat Singh defeated eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games.

The 18-year-old Indian secured the win with scores of 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes.

This victory marks the biggest win of Anahat's career, following her recent Asian Games silver medal.

Anahat has advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament.

World No 15 Anahat Singh stunned Egypt's eight-time World champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games to storm into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament in Redwood City, United States.

In the biggest win of her career, the 18-year-old Indian, who recently won the Asian Games silver medal, defeated top seed and World No 3 El Sherbini 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes in the second round of the US$ 143,500 PSA Gold event.

Anahat will next face Egyptian World No 14 Salma Hany.