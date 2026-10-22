Anahat Singh Stuns 8-Time World Champion El Sherbini At Silicon Valley Open

Anahat Singh stunned eight-time World champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games at the Silicon Valley Open, marking the biggest win of her burgeoning career.
Key Points
- World No. 15 Anahat Singh defeated eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games.
- The 18-year-old Indian secured the win with scores of 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes.
- This victory marks the biggest win of Anahat's career, following her recent Asian Games silver medal.
- Anahat has advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament.
World No 15 Anahat Singh stunned Egypt's eight-time World champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games to storm into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament in Redwood City, United States.
In the biggest win of her career, the 18-year-old Indian, who recently won the Asian Games silver medal, defeated top seed and World No 3 El Sherbini 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 30 minutes in the second round of the US$ 143,500 PSA Gold event.
Anahat will next face Egyptian World No 14 Salma Hany.