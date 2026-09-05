Anahat Singh's London Squash Classic Journey Ends In Quarterfinals

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh, the reigning world junior champion, concluded her run at the London Squash Classic after a quarterfinal defeat, now setting her sights on the upcoming Qatar Classic and Asian Games.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Indian squash player Anahat Singh was eliminated from the London Squash Classic quarterfinals.

She lost to Malaysian world No 5 Sivasangari Subramaniam with a score of 4-11, 4-11.

Anahat, the reigning world junior champion, had previously defeated world No 11 Neli Gilis to reach the quarterfinals.

Her next competition will be the Qatar Classic, followed by the Asian Games in Japan.

India's Anahat Singh bowed out of the London Squash Classic after going down to Malaysian world No 5 Sivasangari Subramaniam 4-11, 4-11 in the women's quarterfinals of the PSA Gold event here.

The reigning world junior champion Anahat suffered a 4-11, 4-11 defeat on Friday.

Anahat had beaten world no 11 Neli Gilis to make the quarterfinals.

The World No 20 will next compete in the Qatar Classic from September 12 in the build up to the Asian Games in Japan, which starts on September 19.