Anahat Singh's Historic World Junior Squash Title: A Dream Come True

India's Anahat Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the World Junior Squash Championship title, marking a significant milestone for the sport in the country.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Anahat Singh becomes the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship.

She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final in Ontario.

The 18-year-old described the victory as a dream, especially as it was her last year on the junior circuit.

Cyrus Poncha, secretary-general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, hailed it as a 'historic moment' for the sport.

The win fulfills a long-held dream for Indian squash to produce an individual world champion.

India No. 1 Anahat Singh says winning the World Junior Squash Championship means the world to her after she became the first Indian to be crowned champion in the tournament played in Ontario.

The world No. 20 Anahat beat Ruqayya Salem from Egypt 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Junior Squash Championship on Saturday.

"It means the world. I still feel like I'm dreaming," Anahat said after her title win.

"I've been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I've always said, if anyone's asked, 'This tournament's a curse,' and I've never been able to play well in the event," the 18-year-old Delhi girl said.

Anahat's Emotional Victory And Junior Farewell

The triumph is even more special as this was her last year on the junior circuit.

"This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world," Anahat added.

Anahat said she wanted to enjoy the experience of playing in the tournament's final. "I knew if I'm stressed, I play terribly, so I just came out on court and hit my lines wellâ¦ I wanted to enjoy every moment of getting to play in a world championship final," she said.

A Historic Milestone For Indian Squash

Cyrus Poncha, the secretary-general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India said Anahat's victory was a 'historic moment' for the sport in the country.

"It's a historic moment for Indian squash. Anahat has the potential to reach great heights," Poncha said.

"(The late) Mr N Ramachandran, SRFI patron and visionary of Indian Squash Academy, always said it was his dream that India produce a world champion in individual events," Mr Poncha continued.

"We achieved it in doubles, but to replicate that success in singles, it is really a dream come true. A lot of hard work and effort by Anahat, of course, but we've had the entire nation behind her and her successes over the last few years."