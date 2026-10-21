Anahat Singh Enters Second Round Of Silicon Valley Open

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has successfully advanced to the second round of the prestigious Silicon Valley Open, showcasing her talent against Egypt's Nour Aboulmakarim.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh outclassed Egypt's Nour Aboulmakarim in straight games in the first round of the Silicon Valley Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian squash player Anahat Singh moved into the second round of the Silicon Valley Open.

She defeated Egypt's Nour Aboulmakarim 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 in her lung-opener.

The 18-year-old clinched the opening match of the US$ 143,500 PSA Gold event in just 31 minutes.

Anahat Singh will be playing against Egyptian World No 3 and top seed Nour Elsherbini in her next match.

Indian squash player Anahat Singh moved into the second round of the Silicon Valley Open squash championship, which is being held in Redwood City, United States.

She defeated Egypt's Nour Aboulmakarim 11-8, 11-8, 12-10 in her lung-opener.

The 18-year-old Indian, who won a silver medal at the recent Asian Games in Japan, clinched the opening match of the US$ 143,500 PSA Gold event in just 31 minutes.

The reigning junior World champion will be playing against Egyptian world No.3 and top seed Nour Elsherbini in her next match.