Indian Squash Stars Set To Shine At World Junior Championships

Top Indian squash talents Anahat Singh and Aryaveer Dewan are poised to make a significant impact at the World Squash Junior Championships in Ontario, with Anahat holding the top women's seed.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Anahat Singh is the top seed in the women's section of the World Squash Junior Championships.

Aryaveer Dewan is seeded 5/8 in the men's draw, following his recent Asian Junior U-19 title.

Anahat Singh aims to win her first world junior crown after a bronze finish last year.

A strong contingent of Indian players, including Yusha Nafees and Rudra Singh, are participating.

The World Junior Championships conclude on July 31 in Ontario.

Top Indian squash player Anahat Singh has been given top billing in the women's section of the World Squash Junior Championships starting here on Monday. Her compatriot Aryaveer Dewan is seeded 5/8 in the men's draw.

India's Rising Squash Stars

World No. 20 Anahat will be looking to clinch her maiden world junior crown following her bronze-medal-winning semifinal finish last year.

Meanwhile, Aryaveer will aim to build on his growing reputation after becoming only the fourth Indian to win the boys' U-19 crown in the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in May.

Other Indians competing at the World Juniors which concludes on July 31 are: Yusha Nafees, Gurveer Singh and Purav Rambhia in men's category and Rudra Singh, Anika Dubey and Saanvi Kalanki in women's section.