Anahat Singh Targets Squash Top 10 After Asian Success

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh, the youngest Asian to crack the world's top 20, sets her sights on breaking into the top 10, balancing rigorous training with managing expectations as she prepares for future success.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Anahat Singh, at 17, is the youngest Asian to enter the top 20 in world squash rankings and aims to break into the top 10.

Singh focuses on managing her own expectations and maintaining her established game plan rather than getting overwhelmed by external pressure.

She emphasises the importance of consistent training, fitness, and basic practice sessions to maintain peak performance.

Anahat Singh is excited about squash's Olympic debut in the LA28 Games, anticipating increased interest and recognition for the sport in India.

Having become the youngest Asian to enter the top-20 of world squash rankings, 17-year-old Anahat Singh knows that breaking the top-10 barrier will be a lot harder as she chases excellence at the highest level.

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa reached as high as 10th in the PSA rankings but were not able to make further inroads. With age and special talent on her side, 20th-ranked Anahat can do what no Indian has done before.

Challenges of Reaching the Top 10

"I know it's going to be quite tough; breaking into the top 20 wouldn't be as hard as it would be to get into the top 10 because now that you're at a high stage, even going up by one spot is quite tough," Anahat told PTI on the sidelines of the Indian Open.

"I know it's going to be hard and I know that it's going to take quite some time. I'm really looking forward to training hard and improving my game and play with the top players."

Managing Expectations and Maintaining Focus

The weight of expectations bear heavily on sports prodigies across the world but for India's top ranked female squash player, it is about not getting nervous and meeting the expectations she has set for herself.

"I don't think too much about the expectations. I try to just focus on -- because I know what I expect from myself -- and I know what I can do at tournaments and against the top players.

"It's more about my expectations for myself than the others, where I don't really get too nervous when I'm going into play tournaments. I just focus on taking it one step at a time and make sure that I'm playing my best squash," she added.

Yet as she revels in her steady rise in the world of squash, Anahat admits she also needs to revise her plans and formulas of success with her coaches if the need arises.

"If I ever do, (it's) just (about) talking to my coaches and getting that level of confidence from them when they run in the game plan and they know that I'm familiar with what I'm doing," she said.

"â¦ just talking to them and just visualising myself is something that helps me if I'm a bit nervous in matches."

The youngest ever to win an Asian Games medal at the age of 15, Anahat believes in keeping it simple.

"Sometimes, if you're playing too many tournaments back-to-back, you get a bit tired, your shots don't end up going the way they're supposed to be. (It's) just (about) making sure you get back to that and you're able to play your game."

Anahat said changing her way of playing is not her style.

"â¦ and making sure that sometimes you don't need to really change anything, but just refresh it. Make sure that your fitness is on point, your game is on point, and just do your basic practice session as to what you usually do before tournaments and what you're familiar with," she said.

"That's something that really helps me, instead of changing too much, because that's not really my style," Anahat added.

Squash at the Olympics

With squash set to make Olympics debut in LA28 Games, Anahat said she is excited with the fact that the sport will be noticed by more Indians.

"When they see all the players playing at the Olympics, I think the Indian crowd is going to really enjoy it, getting to see a new sport and new people at the event which they might have never seen before," she said.