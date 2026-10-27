India's Anahat Singh Reaches Canadian Open Quarterfinals

Discover how India's Anahat Singh, the reigning world junior champion, powered into the quarterfinals of the Canadian Women's Open squash tournament, setting up a clash with top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points India's Anahat Singh advanced to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Women's Open squash tournament.

Anahat defeated England's Saran Nghiem in a four-game match in the second round.

The reigning world junior champion will next compete against Egypt's world No. 7 and top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir.

Anahat had previously reached the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open last week.

In the men's PSA Silver-level Canada Cup, Veer Chotrani lost to world No. 10 Mohamed El Shorbagy.

India's Anahat Singh moved to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Women's Open squash tournament with a four-game victory over England's Saran Nghiem.

Anahat, the world No. 15 and the reigning world junior champion, defeated 52nd ranked Saran 11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7 in the second round. Anahat had received a bye in the first round.

Anahat, who had made the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open last week, will take on Egypt's world No. 7 and top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir next.

Meanwhile, Veer Chotrani lost to world No. 10 Mohamed El Shorbagy 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in the men's second round of the PSA Silver-level Canada Cup match.