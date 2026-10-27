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India's Anahat Singh Reaches Canadian Open Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 27, 2026 16:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's Anahat Singh, the reigning world junior champion, powered into the quarterfinals of the Canadian Women's Open squash tournament, setting up a clash with top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • India's Anahat Singh advanced to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Women's Open squash tournament.
  • Anahat defeated England's Saran Nghiem in a four-game match in the second round.
  • The reigning world junior champion will next compete against Egypt's world No. 7 and top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir.
  • Anahat had previously reached the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open last week.
  • In the men's PSA Silver-level Canada Cup, Veer Chotrani lost to world No. 10 Mohamed El Shorbagy.

India's Anahat Singh moved to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Women's Open squash tournament with a four-game victory over England's Saran Nghiem.

Anahat, the world No. 15 and the reigning world junior champion, defeated 52nd ranked Saran 11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7 in the second round. Anahat had received a bye in the first round.

 

Anahat, who had made the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open last week, will take on Egypt's world No. 7 and top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir next.

Meanwhile, Veer Chotrani lost to world No. 10 Mohamed El Shorbagy 7-11, 7-11, 6-11 in the men's second round of the PSA Silver-level Canada Cup match.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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