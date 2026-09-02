Indian Squash Stars Shine At London Classic

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh, the reigning world junior champion, and Ramit Tandon have made a strong start at the prestigious London Squash Classic, securing their spots in the second round of the USD 144,000 PSA Gold event.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Reigning world junior champion Anahat Singh advanced to the second round of the London Squash Classic.

Anahat Singh defeated Egypt's Mariam Metwally in straight games (11-3, 11-2).

Indian male player Ramit Tandon also secured a first-round victory against Qatar's Abdullah Al-Tamimi.

Veer Chotrani, another Indian player, was defeated by Switzerland's Yannick Wilhelmi.

The London Squash Classic is a significant USD 144,000 PSA Gold event.

Reigning world junior champion Anahat Singh eased past Egypt's Mariam Metwally in straight games to enter the second round of the USD 144,000 London Squash Classic here.

The world No.20 India prevailed 11-3, 11-2 in her opening match of the PSA Gold event.

The 18-year-old Anahat, who became the first Indian to win the junior world title in July this year, has been in very good form for the past two seasons. She had also won a bronze at the junior world championships in 2025.

In the men's first round, world No.42 Ramit Tandon defeated Qatar's Abdullah Al-Tamimi 11-6, 11-7.

However, world No.38 Veer Chotrani lost to higher-ranked Yannick Wilhelmi of Switzerland 9-11, 9-11.