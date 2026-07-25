Home  » Sports » Anahat Singh Crowned World Junior Squash Champion

Anahat Singh Crowned World Junior Squash Champion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 25, 2026 23:46 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the World Junior Squash Championship title.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anahat Singh becomes the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship.
  • She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem in the women's final.
  • World No. 20 and top seed Anahat secured the title in straight games.
  • This historic victory follows her bronze medal achievement in the previous year.
Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash here.World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here.Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.
 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

anahat singhworld junior squashsquash championindian sportsruqayya salem

More From Rediff

India Secures First CWG Medal With Jhandu Kumar's Bronze

India Secures First CWG Medal With Jhandu Kumar's Bronze
CWG Day 2: Australia Tops Medal Table

CWG Day 2: Australia Tops Medal Table
India's Gymnasts Make All-Around Final At CWG

India's Gymnasts Make All-Around Final At CWG

Related Stories

Anahat Singh Breaks 18-Year Drought To Reach World Junior Squash Final

Anahat Singh Breaks 18-Year Drought To Reach World Junior Squash Final

Web Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched
World's 8 Most Expensive Dating Cities

World's 8 Most Expensive Dating Cities
10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

10 Of The Oldest Schools Of India

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026