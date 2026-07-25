Anahat Singh Crowned World Junior Squash Champion

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to clinch the World Junior Squash Championship title.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Anahat Singh becomes the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship.

She defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem in the women's final.

World No. 20 and top seed Anahat secured the title in straight games.

This historic victory follows her bronze medal achievement in the previous year.

Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash here.World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here.Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.