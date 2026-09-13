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Anahat Singh Goes Down Fighting In Qatar Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian Updated: September 13, 2026 17:06 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash star Anahat Singh's impressive run at the Qatar Classic concluded in a gripping five-game battle against Belgian world No 9 Tinne Gilis.

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh went down to Belgium's Tinne Gilis in the women's second round of the Qatar Classic,. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh lost a close five-game match to world No 9 Tinne Gilis at the Qatar Classic.
  • Anahat, the reigning junior world champion, initially took control after losing the first game but Gilis's experience prevailed.
  • Other Indian players, Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani, also faced early exits in the men's singles.

India squash star Anahat Singh lost to Belgium's World No 9 Tinne Gilis in a five-game thriller in the women's second round of the Qatar Classic, a US$ 242,000 PSA Platinum event, in Doha, on Sunday.

After eighth seed Gilis won the opening game, World No 20 and reigning junior World champion Anahat bounced back strongly, to take control of the match.

 

Anahat's Valiant Effort Against Top Seed

However, Gilis, who has reached a career-high ranking of No 5, drew from her wealth of experience to win the match 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3.

Late on Saturday, World No 24 Abhay Singh lost to Swiss world No 22 Dimitri Steinmann 7-11, 9-11, 12-14 and World No 38 Veer Chotrani fell to Kiwi world No 2 Paul Coll 2-11, 3-11, 1-11 in the men's opening round.

Anahat, Abhay and Veer, along with Tanvi Khanna, form the Indian challenge in squash singles at the Asian Games in Japan beginning on September 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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