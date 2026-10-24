Heartbreak for Anahat Singh in Silicon Valley Open semi-finals

Anahat Singh's impressive run at the Silicon Valley Open concluded with a 3-1 semi-final defeat to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam, marking her second loss to the Malaysian talent in recent weeks.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh made history by becoming the first Indian woman since 2019 to reach the semi-finals of a PSA Tour Gold-level event. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Anahat Singh lost 3-1 to Sivasangari Subramaniam in the semi-finals of the Silicon Valley Open.

Anahat won the first game 11-5, but Subramaniam came back to win the next three games.

This is the second time Sivasangari Subramaniam has defeated Anahat Singh recently, having also won the Asian Games gold medal match.

Sivasangari praised Anahat's talent, calling her "dangerous" and "amongst the top girls now" despite her young age.

India’s squash prodigy Anahat Singh suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 defeat to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in semi-finals of the Silicon Valley Open squash tournament in Redwood City, United States, on Friday.

While Anahat registered an 11-5 victory in the first game, the Malaysian squash player staged a solid comeback to win the next three games on the trot to beat the the 18-year-old Indian 3-1 (5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7).

Subramaniam Praises Anahat's Talent

Notably, Sivasangari had also beaten Anahat in the gold medal match in the women’s singles squash event at the Asian Games in Nagoya last month.

After her match, Sivasangari praised Anahat's talent and described her as a dangerous opponent, noting that she was already among the top players despite her young age.

She said she started slowly but regained her rhythm by improving her accuracy, which helped her turn the match around.

“Anahat is very talented and so dangerous. She’s definitely amongst the top girls now, and she’s still so young. Coming into today’s match, I started a bit slow but got myself back into it, and I’m glad with the way I finished it. Obviously it’s easy to fall into her game; it wasn’t really a ‘who’s playing the best shot’ kind of game, but I needed ot find my accuracy and once I found that, the game changed. I could have done a few things a bit better, but overall I’m happy with the performance,” she said, as quoted by the PSA website.

Anahat's Historic Run

Earlier, Anahat Singh scripted history by reaching the semi-finals of the Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament after defeating world No. 14 Salma Hany 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5) in a 42-minute match.

With the victory, she became the first Indian woman squash player since 2019 to reach the semifinals of a PSA Tour Gold-level event. It was also her maiden semifinal appearance at this level.