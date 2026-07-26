Home  » Sports » Anahat Singh clinches historic World Junior Squash Championship title

Anahat Singh clinches historic World Junior Squash Championship title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho July 26, 2026 00:02 IST 1 Minute Read
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Anahat Singh has etched her name in history, becoming the first Indian to claim the coveted World Junior Squash Championship title after a dominant performance against Egypt's Ruqayya Salem.

Anahat Singh wins World Junior Squash Championship

IMAGE: Anahat Singh won the world junior squash championship in Ontario, Canada on Saturday. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anahat Singh became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship.
  • She defeated Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the women's final with a score of 11-3, 11-7, 11-9.
  • Anahat Singh, currently ranked world No. 20 and the top seed, improved on her bronze medal performance from last year.
 

Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash here.

World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here. Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Anahat SinghWorld Junior SquashRuqayya SalemEgyptOntario

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