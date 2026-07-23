India's Anahat Singh Dominates To Reach World Junior Squash Quarterfinals

Discover how top-seeded Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh secured her spot in the World Squash Junior Individual Championships quarterfinals, continuing her impressive run in Ontario, Canada.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Top-seeded Indian Anahat Singh progressed to the women's quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships.

Anahat Singh defeated Malaysian Doyce Ye San Lee in straight games during the pre-quarterfinals.

She is set to face Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk in the upcoming quarterfinal match.

Indian compatriot Aryaveer Dewan was eliminated in the men's round of 16 by American Yaseen Shalaby.

Top-seeded Indian Anahat Singh eased past Malaysian Doyce Ye San Lee to advance to the women's quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Ontario, Canada.

Anahat Singh's Dominant Performance

Women's world No. 20 Anahat, a bronze medallist last year, beat her 13/16 seed opponent 11-4 11-8 11-3 in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday. She will take on Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk in the last eight round.

But her compatriot Aryaveer Dewan bowed out in the men's round of 16. Reigning Asian U-19 champion Aryaveer, seeded 5/8, fell to American 9/12 seed Yaseen Shalaby 4-11 1-11 5-11.