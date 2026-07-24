Home  » Sports » Indian Star Anahat Singh Advances To World Junior Squash Semifinals

Indian Star Anahat Singh Advances To World Junior Squash Semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 24, 2026 10:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian top seed Anahat Singh made history by reaching back-to-back semifinals at the World Squash Junior Individual Championships, solidifying her position as a strong title contender.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian top seed Anahat Singh secured her spot in the women's semifinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships.
  • Anahat defeated Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk in a four-game quarterfinal match.
  • She is the first Indian to achieve back-to-back semifinal appearances at the World Junior Championships.
  • The Delhi-based player, a bronze medallist last year, is a strong favourite to win the title.
  • Anahat Singh is set to face Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh in the upcoming semifinal match.
Indian top seed Anahat Singh moved into the women's semifinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here.Women's world No 20 Anahat defeated Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in the quarterfinals.The Delhi girl, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, is the first Indian to reach back-to-back semifinals in the world juniors and remains a firm favourite to win the title.She will meet Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh in the last-four stage.
 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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