Indian Star Anahat Singh Advances To World Junior Squash Semifinals

Discover how Indian top seed Anahat Singh made history by reaching back-to-back semifinals at the World Squash Junior Individual Championships, solidifying her position as a strong title contender.
Indian top seed Anahat Singh moved into the women's semifinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships here.Women's world No 20 Anahat defeated Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in the quarterfinals.The Delhi girl, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, is the first Indian to reach back-to-back semifinals in the world juniors and remains a firm favourite to win the title.She will meet Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh in the last-four stage.
Key Points
- Indian top seed Anahat Singh secured her spot in the women's semifinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships.
- Anahat defeated Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk in a four-game quarterfinal match.
- She is the first Indian to achieve back-to-back semifinal appearances at the World Junior Championships.
- The Delhi-based player, a bronze medallist last year, is a strong favourite to win the title.
- Anahat Singh is set to face Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh in the upcoming semifinal match.