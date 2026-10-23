Anahat Singh Reaches Maiden Gold-Level Semifinal

Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh has achieved a significant milestone by reaching her first PSA Gold-level semifinal at the Silicon Valley Open, showcasing her rising prowess on the international stage.

IMAGE: Anahat

Key Points Indian squash player Anahat Singh secured her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinal berth at the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, USA.

The 18-year-old world No.15 defeated Egyptian sixth seed Salma Hany in a thrilling five-game quarterfinal match.

Anahat's victory came a day after she took out Egyptian world No.3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games.

She will now face Malaysian world No.4 Sivasangari Subramaniam in the semifinals, hoping to extract revenge for a past Asian Games final loss.

Gold-level tournaments attract top-ranked players, offer higher ranking points, and feature significant prize money, with the Silicon Valley Open's purse being USD 143,500.

Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinal at the Silicon Valley Open in Redwood City, USA with a thrilling five-game win over Egyptian sixth seed Salma Hany.

A day after taking out Egyptian world No.3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini in straight games, the 18-year-old world No.15 Anahat beat world No.14 Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 42 minutes in the quarterfinals.

Anahat's Impressive Journey

"I've never played her before, and I didn't know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced on the PSA Tour," Anahat said of Hany after fighting back to win from 1-2 down.

"Especially after winning yesterday (against ElSherbini), I know that If I'm playing well I had a chance against whoever I played. I wanted to come in with that mindset," added the reigning world junior champion.

Awaiting The Semifinal Challenge

Anahat next plays Malaysian world No.4 and reigning Asian Games champion Sivasangari Subramaniam. The Indian had lost to her in the Asiad finals to settle for silver and would be hoping to extract revenge in the semifinals here.

Anahat revealed that she was a bit tired coming into the quarterfinal match but managed to raise her game just in time.

"...because of the emotions after winning yesterday. I just didn't want to let go of the momentum today, I wanted to give it my all and I'm happy to get one step further in the tournament," added the Delhi player, who won singles silver at the recent Asian Games.

The Prestige Of Gold-Level Squash

Gold level tournament attract top-10 and top-20 players and offer higher ranking points to help players qualify for major finals. The prize money on offer is a minimum USD 100,000.

The Silicon Valley Open's prize purse is USD 143,500.