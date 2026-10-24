Anahat Singh's Silicon Valley Squash Journey Ends In Semifinals

India's rising squash star Anahat Singh faced a tough challenge, exiting the Silicon Valley squash tournament in the semifinals after a hard-fought match against Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points India's Anahat Singh crashed out in the semifinals of the Silicon Valley squash tournament after losing to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam.

The world No. 15 and reigning world junior champion, Anahat, went down 11-5 6-11 4-11 7-11, marking her third defeat to the Malaysian opponent in as many meetings.

Anahat had earlier defeated Egypt's world No. 3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini to reach the final four.

Sivasangari Subramaniam praised Anahat, stating she is "very talented and so dangerous" and "definitely amongst the top girls now."

India's Anahat Singh crashed out in the semifinals of the Silicon Valley squash tournament after losing to the world No. 4 Sivasangari Subramaniam of Malaysia.

Anahat's Tournament Performance

The world No. 15 and reigning world junior champion, Anahat went down 11-5 6-11 4-11 7-11 for her third defeat to the Malaysian opponent in as many meetings.

Anahat had earlier defeated Egypt's world No. 3 and eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini while making it to the final four.

"Anahat is very talented and so dangerous," said Sivasangari, who had defeated Anahat 3-0 in the final of the women's singles at the Asian Games.

"She's definitely amongst the top girls now, and she's still so young. Coming into today's match, I started a bit slow but got myself back into it, and I'm glad with the way I finished it," she added.