Anahat Singh And Aryaveer Dewan Advance In World Junior Squash Championships

Indian squash prodigies Anahat Singh and Aryaveer Dewan have made a strong statement at the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Ontario, Canada, by securing their places in the pre-quarterfinals with impressive victories.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Anahat Singh, women's top seed, advanced to the pre-quarterfinals with a dominant win.

Aryaveer Dewan also secured his spot in the pre-quarterfinals after a facile victory.

Both players are representing India at the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Canada.

Other Indian participants, including Gurveer Singh and Yusha Nafees, were eliminated from the tournament.

The championships are a key platform for emerging squash talent from around the globe.

Anahat Singh and Aryaveer Dewan registered facile wins to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Ontario, Canada.

Women's top seed Anahat brushed aside Hong Kong's Pui Yin Chole Lo in straight games in the round-of-32, and will next meet Malaysian Doyce Ye San Lee. Aryaveer, on the other hand, eased past South African Joseph Feast in straight games and will take on American Yaseen Shalaby next.

Indian Players' Performance At Junior Worlds

However, Gurveer Singh, Yusha Nafees, Saanvi Kalanki, Rudra Singh and Anika Dubey bowed out of the competition after losing to higher seeded opponents.

Results (Round of 32):

Men: 5/8-Aryaveer Dewan bt Joseph Feast (RSA) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3; 2-Adam Hawal (Egy) bt Gurveer Singh 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; 5/8-Nickhileswar Moganasundharam (Mas) bt Yusha Nafees 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

Women: 5/8-Savannah Moxham (Bel) bt Saanvi Kalanki 11-7, 11-4, 11-2; 3/4-Barb Sameh (Egy) bt Rudra Singh 11-5, 11-6, 11-1; Tsz Ching Cheung (HK) bt Anika Dubey 11-6, 11-7, 11-5; 1-Anahat Singh bt Pui Yin Chole Lo (HK) 11-3, 11-1, 11-3.