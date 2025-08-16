HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anahat fights injury to storm into Bega Open final

Anahat fights injury to storm into Bega Open final

August 16, 2025 15:19 IST

Anahat Singh

IMAGE: Anahat Singh will take on another Egyptian, Habiba Hani, in the title showdown of the USD 25,000 event. Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Teenage Indian squash player Anahat Singh overcame strong challenge from Egypt's Nour Khafagy to enter the final of the NSW Bega Open 2025, in Bega, Australia on Saturday.

The 17-year-old double Asian Games bronze medallist, who became the youngest Indian to win a medal in the continental showpiece, won the gruelling semifinal 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7) in 54 minutes.

The top-seeded Anahat, who became the first Indian woman to reach a PSA Copper final, will take on another Egyptian, Habiba Hani, in the title showdown of the USD 25,000 event.

Habiba, seeded second, defeated fifth-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 11-6) in 42 minutes.

 

Anahat picked up an injury during the match but she continued to fight against her Egyptian opponent, who recently won the HCL Tournament.

Anahat, who hails from Delhi and was the youngest member of the Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at just 14 years of age, had defeated South Africa's Hayley Ward 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 14-12) in the quarterfinals.

Anahat has won 12 PSA titles from 18 events, with nine of those victories coming in the last 12 months.

Akanksha beat fourth-seeded Australian Alexandra Haydon 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-3) in the last-eight game that lasted 24 minutes.

The NSW Bega Open is the first World Event of the 2025/26 PSA Squash Tour season.

