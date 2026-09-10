Abhay Singh And Anahat Singh Lead India's Charge For Asian Games Squash Gold And Olympic Qualification

Indian squash stars Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh are highly seeded for the Asian Games, where winning gold will not only bring glory but also secure direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Abhay Singh is the second seed in men's singles, and Anahat Singh is the third seed in women's singles at the Asian Games.

Winning singles gold at the Asian Games guarantees direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, adding significant importance to the event.

Anahat Singh, India's first junior world champion, faces strong competition from Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam and Japan's Satomi Watanbe.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa will compete in mixed doubles and women's team events in her record seventh Asian Games appearance.

The Indian men's team is top-seeded, while the women's team is third-seeded, aiming to build on past successes including gold medals in the previous edition.

India's Abhay Singh has been awarded the second seed in the men's singles draw while trailblazer Anahat Singh has been seeded third in the women's singles as both players push for the gold medal in the Asian Games, also securing qualification for the 2028 Olympics in the process. The seedings, announced on Thursday, were prepared considering the world rankings by July 13. While India have won three gold medals in the Asian Games, they are yet to step on the top of the singles podium. Squash will make its Olympic debut in couple of years and the singles winners of the Asian Games earn direct qualification for the 2028 Summers Games in Los Angeles, raising the stakes significantly.

Anahat Singh's Medal Hopes And Competition

Anahat, India's first ever junior world champion, is expected to win a medal at the Asian Games if not the gold. The world number 20's main competitors include fifth ranked and defending champion Sivasangari Subramaniam from Malaysia and sixth ranked Satomi Watanbe from Japan. The 18-year-old had fallen short against Subramaniam in the London Classic quarterfinals recently. Tanvi Khanna is another Indian in the women's singles draw and has been seeded seventh.

Men's Singles And Team Prospects

In the men's singles draw, 24th-ranked Abhay has been given the second seed behind 18th ranked defending champion Eain Yow Mg from Malaysia. India's Veer Chotrani has been seeded fourth.

Veteran Joshna Chinappa will be seen in action in mixed doubles and women's team events in her record seventh consecutive Asian Games appearance. The Indian men's team comprising Abhay, Chotrani, V Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand has been awarded the top seed ahead of Malaysia, Pakistan and Hong Kong. The Anahat-led women's team has been seeded third. India had won won the men's team and mixed doubles gold in the previous edition in Hangzhou, China. Abhay was part of the winning men's team while the mixed doubles gold came via Harinder Pal Sandhu, who is now part of the coaching staff, and Dipika Pallikal.