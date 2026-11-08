Ana Pelaez Trevino Wins China Championship With Stunning Hole-In-One

Spanish golfer Ana Pelaez Trevino clinched her second Ladies European Tour title at the 2026 Aramco China Championship, delivering a stunning performance that included a hole-in-one, while India's Pranavi Urs concluded her campaign at par.

Key Points Ana Pelaez Trevino won the 2026 Aramco China Championship with a flawless final round of 64 (-9), including a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th.

This marks Pelaez Trevino's second Ladies European Tour (LET) victory, her first being the 2022 Communidad Madrid Ladies Open.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs, the sole Indian in the field, finished the week at Par, recording rounds of 73-72-73-74.

England's Mimi Rhodes secured second place, while five players, including Charlotte Heath and Luna Sobron Galmes, shared third.

The Ladies European Tour will have a two-week break now before the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana starts from November 2629.

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs finished the week in a modest manner with a round of 1-over 74 at the 2026 Aramco China Championship here on Sunday.

The Asian Games gold medallist, who was fourth at the Hero Women's Indian Open, recorded rounds of 73-72-73-74 to end at Par for the week at 73.

Pranavi, who was the only Indian in the field, started with a birdie and ended with a birdie but in between she carded three bogeys on the fourth, 12th and the 16th.

Indian Golfer Pranavi Urs's Performance

Meanwhile, Ana Pelaez Trevino fired a flawless round of 64 (-9) including a spectacular hole-in-one to win the China Championship.

It was a second Ladies European Tour (LET) victory for the Spanish star, who won her first title four and a half years ago when she clinched the 2022 Communidad Madrid Ladies Open.

Pelaez went into the final round on the World Cup Course at Mission Hills China in a share of 10th place.

However, a final round of 64 (-9) which included an ace on the par-3 13th hole ensured the 28-year-old lifted an LET trophy again.

Ana Pelaez Trevino Secures Second LET Title

"It's been tough and right now it feels good. At one point, I thought I would never be in this position again. It's hard to believe in yourself when you're not feeling okay," said the Spanish star.

Pelaez made her first birdie of the day on the second before adding further birdies on the fourth and sixth holes.

The Spaniard rolled in another birdie on 11 before a fantastic hole-in-one on the par-3 13th to move into the lead.

With her second title in her sights, Pelaez Trevino kept her foot on the accelerator closing with three consecutive birdies to win by three strokes on 20-under-par.

Key Moments From The Final Round

England's Mimi Rhodes ended the week in second place on 17-under-par after a final round of 71 (-2) at Mission Hills China.

Five players shared third place with England's Charlotte Heath and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes joined by Chinese trio Liqi Zeng, Shiyuan Zhou and Ruixin Liu.

The 2025 winner Liu produced a final round of 69 (-4) which included seven birdies.

The leading amateur was China's Yujie Liu who finished in eighth place on 15-under-par.

In the LET Order of Merit, South Africa's Casandra Alexander leads the way with 3,506.48 points and Canada's Anna Huang is in second place, followed by Australia's Kelsey Bennett.

Pelaez climbed from 51st to 16th place in the rankings and Rhodes jumped from 67th to 36th with her runner-up finish.

The LET has a two-week break now before the season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana presented by Oysho starts at La Cala Resort from November 2629.