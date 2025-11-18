HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » An Emotional Homecoming For Barca After 915 Days!

An Emotional Homecoming For Barca After 915 Days!

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 00:11 IST

x

'The match corresponding to matchday 13 of the League, against Athletic Club, scheduled for Saturday, November 22 at 16:15, will finally be played at Spotify Camp Nou.'

Camp Nou

IMAGE: Barcelona last played an official match at Camp Nou on May 28, 2023, against Mallorca. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

FC Barcelona will return to competitive action at their famous Camp Nou stadium on Saturday for the first time in two-and-a-half years when they host Athletic Bilbao in a LaLiga fixture.

It will be an emotional homecoming as the club reopens its partially renovated ground, with a temporarily reduced capacity, as part of its ambitious redevelopment project.

"The match corresponding to matchday 13 of the League, against Athletic Club, scheduled for Saturday, November 22 at 16:15, will finally be played at Spotify Camp Nou," Barcelona said in a statement on Monday.

The capacity currently allowed is 45,401, it said, well below the 105,000 seats the venue is intended to have once the renovation is finished.

"Barcelona celebrates being able to compete again at its stadium and continue advancing in the comprehensive transformation project of the new Camp Nou," the club added.

The Catalan club last played an official match at Camp Nou on May 28, 2023, against Mallorca, before the stadium was closed for extensive renovations.

 

Since then, Barcelona have been playing home fixtures at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc which has a similar capacity to the reduced Camp Nou.

The club said they are liaising with European governing body UEFA to also hold next week’s Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the revamped Camp Nou, though official confirmation is pending.

While the renovation means that fans will not yet witness the stadium at full capacity, the temporary arrangements still offer a heartfelt opportunity for many fans to return to their spiritual home.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Just honour at stake as India begin rebuild vs Bangla
Just honour at stake as India begin rebuild vs Bangla
Italy in danger of missing third World Cup in a row!
Italy in danger of missing third World Cup in a row!
Gill to stay back in Kolkata, doubtful for 2nd Test
Gill to stay back in Kolkata, doubtful for 2nd Test
Indian boxers on a roll at World Cup Finals
Indian boxers on a roll at World Cup Finals
Haaland's legacy grows as Norway dare to dream big!
Haaland's legacy grows as Norway dare to dream big!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

Kolkata Police, CRPF conduct search operation at Raj Bhavan after TMC MPs allegation on WB Guv1:56

Kolkata Police, CRPF conduct search operation at Raj...

Uddhav Aaditya and Raj Thackeray pay tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary2:57

Uddhav Aaditya and Raj Thackeray pay tribute to Balasaheb...

Azam Khan reacts after UP court jails him on Dual Pan Card case0:11

Azam Khan reacts after UP court jails him on Dual Pan...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO