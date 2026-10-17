Amruta Pujari Wins Silver, Komal Bronze At U23 World Wrestling Championships

Indian women wrestlers showcased their prowess at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, with Amruta Pujari clinching a silver medal and Komal securing a bronze, marking a significant achievement for the nation's wrestling contingent.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Amruta Pujari won a silver medal in the women's 72kg category at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, losing to Ukraine's Iryna Zablotska in the final.

Komal secured a bronze medal for India in the women's 59kg weight category.

India's Sweety narrowly missed a bronze medal in the 53kg play-off, losing to Ukraine's Anastasiia Polska.

The Indian men's freestyle wrestlers had a disappointing campaign on Friday, with none reaching the medal rounds.

Overall, India has won three medals in the tournament so far, including a Greco Roman silver by Vishvajit More.

Amruta Pujari settled for a silver medal after losing the women's 72kg final 'by fall' to Ukraine's Iryna Zablotska, as Indian women concluded their campaign with two medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships.

Other Medal Contenders And Men's Performance

Amruta was trailing 0-6 when Zablotska managed a decisive pin to seal the gold medal.

India's Sweety came close to adding another medal but lost the 53kg bronze medal play-off by technical superiority (0-11) to Ukraine's Anastasiia Polska.

Sweety had reached the bronze medal bout after edging past China's Xiaotong Zeng 11-10 in the repechage round.

Vaishnavi Patil, however, failed to capitalise on her repechage opportunity, going down 2-4 to Japan's Haruka Kobaru.

Komal had earlier won a bronze medal in the women's 59kg weight category.

The Indian men's freestyle wrestlers, meanwhile, endured a disappointing campaign with none of the five competitors in action managing to reach the medal rounds on Friday.

Vaibhav Patil was knocked out of the 61kg competition after losing his pre-quarterfinal bout by technical superiority (0-11) to Romania's Gabriel Whisenhunt.

In the 74kg category, Adarsh Patil bowed out following a 4-6 defeat to Japan's Toki Ogawal in the round of 16.

Amit's campaign in the 86kg division also ended in the round of 16. He lost by fall to Georgia's Tornike Samkharadze while trailing 3-4.

Nikhil suffered a similar fate in the 92kg category, losing his round-of-16 bout by technical superiority to Georgia's Sandro Kurashvili.

In the heavyweight 125kg division, Ronak Dahya exited after losing his quarterfinal bout by technical superiority (1-11) to Azerbaijan's Khetag Karsanov.

In a below par show, India have so far won just three medals in the tournament with Greco Roman wrestler Vishvajit More winning a silver in the 55kg division.