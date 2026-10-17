Why India Is Poised To Dominate Global Golf

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl foresee India becoming a global golf powerhouse within a decade, driven by youth participation and a predicted breakthrough from a woman golfer.

Key Points Amitabh Kant predicts India will produce world-beating golfers in the coming years, with a woman likely to achieve a breakthrough before a male player.

Kant believes India's demographic advantage and increasing youth participation will help the country dominate global golf within the next decade.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl hopes for a "magic moment" in Indian golf, akin to the country's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, citing recent successes like Pranavi Urs's Asian Games gold.

The PGTI is actively working to provide Indian professionals greater international exposure through collaborations with overseas tours and financial support for players competing abroad.

Kant advocates for developing sporting talent at the university level based on merit and calls for private investment in golf infrastructure to foster the sport's growth.

India will produce world-beating golfers in the coming years, with a woman likely to lead the way before a male player, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) member and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday, expressing confidence in the country's young talent and growing golfing ecosystem.

Kant said India's demographic advantage and rising participation among youngsters would help the country emerge as a global force in golf over the next decade.

India's Global Golf Ambitions

"This is a great opportunity. You see how India has captured the world of cricket, we have just started in golf. In the next decade, we'll capture world golf. The age is in our favour, the demography, everything. When more youngsters start playing golf and win honours around the world, we'll definitely capture the world," Kant said on the sidelines of the DP World India Championship here.

Predicting that a woman could deliver India's defining moment in the sport, he added, "That magic moment will surely come from a lady golfer before a male golfer, for sure."

The "Magic Moment" For Indian Golf

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl also expressed hope that Indian golf would experience a defining moment similar to the country's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, which helped change perceptions about India's potential in the sport.

"We are hoping for that magic moment. 1983 just happened and then we started believing in ourselves. Pranavi Urs made us proud by winning the gold at the Asian Games. We thought it was Aditi Ashok who was going to win it," Johl said.

He recalled India's Asian Games triumph at the Delhi Golf Club in 1982, when the team defied expectations.

"Nobody gave us a chance then. We are waiting for that magic moment. It will happen soon," he added.

Boosting Professional Golfers

Johl said the PGTI was working to provide Indian professionals greater exposure to international competition through collaborations with overseas tours and financial support for players competing abroad.

"Ours is an open tour. We have sent out invitations to the South African Sunshine Tour, South Korea and Japan, and are also planning jointly sanctioned tours. The PGTI has started a programme that funds its own players to go out and play in foreign tournaments. I am a player myself and am trying to cover the pitfalls," he said.

Nurturing Talent and Infrastructure

Kant also called for greater focus on developing sporting talent at the university level, stressing that merit should determine admissions and opportunities.

"Olympic and world champions are produced at university level. In India, we should focus on ensuring that students are given admissions on the basis of merit and no approaches. If that is done, we'll see more champions from India," he said.

He said the development of golf infrastructure should involve private investment rather than depend entirely on government support, pointing to the sport's potential to facilitate business, diplomacy and economic engagement.

"You'll soon see states making golf courses and greens. People will soon realise the significance and importance of the game. You'll soon see golf courses in every tier-two and tier-three city," Kant said.

"My view is that we should not be too dependent on the government for golfing infrastructure. Private players have to chip in. Business deals, diplomacy, spreading economic relations -- there's no better place to do it than a golf course," he added.