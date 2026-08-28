Amit Shah Leads Review For India's 2036 Olympics, 2030 CWG Bids

Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a crucial meeting in Ahmedabad to assess India's ambitious bids for the 2036 Olympic Games and preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, reinforcing the nation's commitment to becoming a premier global sporting destination.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed India's 2030 Commonwealth Games preparations and 2036 Olympic bid in Ahmedabad.

The meeting underscored the Modi government's commitment to positioning India as a global sporting hub.

Ahmedabad is a key contender for hosting both the 2036 Olympics and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The 2029 World Police and Fire Games will serve as a major precursor event in Ahmedabad, featuring 10,000 athletes.

India is in the "Continuous Dialogue" phase for the 2036 Olympics, with a decision expected post-2029.

Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of India's 2030 Commonwealth Games preparations and also discussed the country's 2036 Olympic bid in a review meeting that was also attended by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat's deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi here.

"Modi Govt is firmly committed to establishing India as a global sporting destination by hosting international sporting events...chaired a review meeting on India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, as well as preparations for hosting the 2029 Police and Fire Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games, in Ahmedabad," Shah posted on 'X'.

India's Vision For Global Sporting Events

The Home Ministry will have a critical role in the Games in terms of supervising security arrangements and other logistics.

The Commonwealth Games will be returning to India after two decades and will be held in Ahmedabad. In 2010, Delhi had hosted the showpiece for the first time.

Ahmedabad is also in the race to hold the Olympic Games in 2036 and Sanghavi is representing the city in the interactions with the International Olympic Committee as he also holds the sports portfolio.

India is currently in the Continuous Dialogue phase of the host selection process and a decision on the country's bid is not expected before 2029.

The World Police and Fire Games would be the first major multi-sport international competition in Ahmedabad before all this. The mega-event is set to feature close to 10,000 athletes from 70 countries.