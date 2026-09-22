Shah Hails Indian Women's Cricket Team For Asian Games Gold

The Indian women's cricket team has made history by clinching the gold medal at the Asian Games, a victory celebrated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their "bedazzling" performance against Sri Lanka.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The Indian women's cricket team clinched a gold medal at the Asian Games.

India secured the victory by defeating familiar foes Sri Lanka in the final match.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the team, calling their performance "bedazzling."

This win marks a significant achievement for Indian women's cricket on the international stage.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for clinching gold at the Asian Games, calling the performance "bedazzling."

In a message posted on X, Shah said, "Indian women cricketers finish with Gold. Applause to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for bringing home the first gold medal at the #AsianGames2026 with a bedazzling display of unmatched cricketing prowess and untameable dominance on the pitch. May you always command victory."

The Indian women's cricket team won a gold medal at the Asian Games, thrashing familiar foes Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at Nisshin in Japan.