Sapru cruises to victory as Agrawal battles to win at CCI Snooker Classic

Amit Sapru's dominant performance highlighted the CCI Snooker Classic, where he secured a 4-0 victory, while Aditya Agrawal and others battled for wins in closely contested matches.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Sapru achieves a decisive 4-0 victory over Vivek Shah in the CCI Snooker Classic.

Aditya Agrawal overcomes Mayur Garg in a closely contested 4-3 match, showcasing resilience.

S Ananth demonstrates consistent potting to defeat Sunil Jain 4-1 in the snooker tournament.

Aashit Pandya edges out Vivek Narayan in a tight 4-3 encounter at the CCI Snooker Classic.

Amit Sapru blanked Vivek Shah 4-0 in a fourth round match of the CCI Snooker Classic, while Aditya Agrawal was made to work hard by Mayur Garg here on Monday.

While Sapru potted consistently to record a dominant win by 4-0 (58-50, 60-26, 64-19, and 66-22), Agrawal won the last two frames to clinch a 4-3 win (21-68, 45-55, 78-0, 72-49, 38-63, 67-60, 68-20), while compiling a break of 55 in the third frame.

S Ananth potted steadily to overcome Sunil Jain 4-1 (67-38, 66-38, 24-60, 77-35, 79-61) in another fourth round match.

In another closely contested encounter, Aashit Pandya got the better Vivek Narayan posting a 4-3 (70-32, 53-66, 67-38, 48-61, 56-48, 64-74, 57-14) win.