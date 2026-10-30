Veteran Defender Amit Rohidas Clarifies Future Plans

Veteran India hockey defender Amit Rohidas has firmly dismissed recent retirement rumours, asserting his commitment to continue playing as long as his form and fitness allow, with a strong focus on current tournaments like the Asian Champions Trophy and consistent performance.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Veteran India defender Amit Rohidas has denied reports of his retirement after the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy.

Rohidas stated that neither Hockey India nor the coach provided any information regarding his supposed retirement.

He plans to continue playing as long as his form and fitness permit, focusing on current tournaments and consistent performance.

Rohidas views the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy as a crucial step in India's preparations for the Olympics.

He also highlighted the significance of international hockey returning to Punjab after 17 years, especially with many Indian players from the state.

Veteran India defender Amit Rohidas asserted that he has no plans to retire after the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, and made it clear that he wants to continue playing as long as his form and fitness permit.

Earlier this month, PTI had reported that four senior players -- Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rohidas and Nilakanta Sharma -- were set to feature in their farewell tournament at the ACT as the national selectors wanted to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Regarding the news that came out recently, none of us had any information about it from Hockey India or the coach. So, we cannot comment on what happened. We have seen those reports, but I do not look too far ahead. I focus mainly on the present and the matches we are playing right now," Rohidas told PTI.

While Nilakanta has already announced that the ongoing tournament would be his swan-song, Mandeep, Jarmanpreet and Rohidas have expressed their desire to continue to represent the country.

"It is not as if I am retiring after this tournament. There is no such plan from my side. Nilakanta had made his decision clear when he announced his retirement, but the rest of us had no information about any such decision," he added.

Rohidas Clarifies Retirement Reports

So, for Rohidas, it's one tournament at a time now rather than looking at the distant Los Angeles showpiece.

"Of course, you have to keep the Olympics as a target, but there are many tournaments before that, and we need to prepare well for each of them. You have to perform consistently and maintain your fitness throughout.

"We prepare and focus on one match at a time. Just because we have qualified for the Olympics through the Asian Games does not mean we should start focusing only on the Olympics. That is not how it works. We have to perform well in every match," said Rohidas.

Focus On Present Performance, Not Distant Olympics

The 33-year-old Odisha player, who is India's leading first rusher in penalty-corner defence, said the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy was an important step in the team's preparations for the Olympics.

"Our preparations have been very good. We made the most of the time we had after the Asian Games and worked hard in training. The benefits of that preparation are visible in our performances. Three or four new players are also getting opportunities in the team," he said.

"After the Asian Games, this tournament is an important step towards our preparations for the Olympics. The selectors watch every match, and every performance matters because selection decisions are made based on these performances," he said.

Asian Champions Trophy: Key For Olympic Preparations

The Asian Champions Trophy marks a significant milestone for Punjab, with international hockey returning to the state after a gap of 17 years. The last international hockey tournament hosted by Punjab was the Gold Cup in 2009.

With more than half of the Indian squad hailing from Punjab, the ongoing tournament holds special significance for the state.

"A lot of tournaments have been held in Odisha over the years. So, it is great to have one back in Punjab after such a long time. Many players from Punjab have represented the Indian team, and hosting a tournament here is a very big thing.

"The Punjab government has organised it very well, and I would like to thank them," Rohidas said.

"A lot of players from this region represent India, so it is fitting that a tournament is being held here. Their families can come to the stadium and watch them play in person. That makes it even more special," he added.

International Hockey Returns To Punjab