Amit Bhatia-led consortium acquires minority stake in Liverpool football club

Premier League giants Liverpool FC have secured a significant minority equity investment from a consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, featuring high-profile investors like Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin, to fuel the club's future growth.

IMAGE: The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is led by former Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia and also includes the Mittal Family Trusts. Photograph: QPR FC/Instagram

Key Points Liverpool FC has sold a minority equity stake to a consortium led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia.

The investment group, 1892 Holdings, includes prominent global investors like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Existing owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will maintain majority ownership and operational control of the club.

Amit Bhatia expressed pride in the investment, highlighting respect for FSG's ownership and belief in Liverpool's leadership.

Premier League side Liverpool FC has entered into a "definitive agreement" to sell a minority equity stake to a consortium led and managed by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos among the prominent investors.

The 46-year-old Bhatia, son-in-law of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, leads and manages 1892 Holdings, which also includes K5 Sports -- a K5 Global Fund with Bezos as its lead investor, and EE Capital, the family office of Elaine and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

"Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a global sports, media, entertainment and real estate company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a minority equity stake in Liverpool FC to 1892 Holdings," a club statement read.

Strategic Investment For Long-Term Growth

Existing owners Fenway Sports Group, however, will retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool, with the strategic investment aimed at supporting the club's long-term growth ambitions.

"We are incredibly proud to be investing in Liverpool Football Club and to be doing so alongside FSG. We have the utmost respect and admiration for FSG as owners and for everything they have achieved at Anfield," Bhatia said in a statement.

"To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege. We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club's continued success for years to come," he added.

Shared Vision And Global Figures

FSG president Mike Gordon said the consortium shared the group's long-term philosophy and appreciation of Liverpool's identity.

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," FSG president Mike Gordon said.

"Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward to working together."

The investment also brings together prominent figures from the global business and technology sectors, including Bezos, Saverin along with the Mittal family.

Boston-based FSG had acquired Liverpool in 2010 for 300 million pounds and has overseen a period of significant success, including the club's Premier League title in 2020 and its sixth Champions League triumph in 2019.