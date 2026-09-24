Farmer's Son Salman Khan Secures India's First Men's Double Sculls Medal

Discover how Salman Khan, a farmer's son from Amethi, made history by winning India's first-ever men's double sculls bronze medal in rowing at the Asian Games, inspiring a nation.

Key Points Salman Khan, from Amethi, secured India's first-ever men's double sculls bronze at the Asian Games.

The 28-year-old farmer's son teamed up with Satnam Singh for the historic achievement in Nagoya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the duo for their composure and coordination.

Khan's journey began in 2018 after joining the Indian Army, where he was introduced to rowing.

His success is expected to inspire young athletes in Amethi to pursue rowing at higher levels.

Celebrations broke out in Amethi on Thursday after 28-year-old Salman Khan, a farmer's son from the district's Tiloi area, won a historic bronze medal in rowing at the Asian Games in Nagoya, becoming part of India's first-ever men's double sculls podium finish at the continental Games.

Salman, a resident of Pure Singai Kherouna village and son of Kasim Khan and Jaburunnisha, teamed up with Satnam Singh to clock 6:13.25 in the men's double sculls at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course. He hails from a family that is engaged in agriculture.

A Historic Achievement For India

The Indian pair had remained second until the 1,500-metre mark before finishing third. China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won gold in 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov took silver in 6:10.49.

The achievement was particularly significant for Salman as it was his maiden Asian Games medal and the first-ever medal won by India in the men's double sculls event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the duo, saying their "composure and coordination stood out" and that the achievement should inspire them to scale greater heights.

Journey From Amethi To Asian Games Podium

Salman's achievement brought pride to his native Amethi, where district officials, players and coaches congratulated him. District Sports Officer Arvind Singh Kushwaha said, "Salman's success would inspire young athletes in the district and encourage greater interest in rowing." District Information Officer Shiv Darshan Yadav said, "Salman had brought honour to Amethi and the country."

Salman's journey to the Asian Games podium began in 2018 after he joined the Bombay Engineering Group of the Indian Army. Coaches Satywan, Satish Siraat and Prabhat Mishra introduced him to rowing, after which he represented his battalion and competed in inter-centre championships. He later joined the Army Rowing Node, where he trained under senior coach Kudrat Ali. Salman won gold at the 2022 National Games and the indoor national championships before claiming gold at the Senior Nationals and Open Sprint Nationals in 2023.

"His success is an inspiration for the young sportspersons of Amethi," Kushwaha said, expressing hope that the achievement would encourage more athletes from the district to pursue rowing at the national and international levels.