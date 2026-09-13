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American-British duo Harrison-Skupski win US Open men's doubles crown

September 13, 2026 01:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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American-British duo Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski clinched their second Grand Slam doubles title of the year, triumphing over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz at the US Open men's doubles final.

Christian Harrison of the United States and Britain's Neal Skupski celebrate with the trophy after winning US Open men's doubles final against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Christian Harrison of the United States and Britain's Neal Skupski celebrate with the trophy after winning US Open men's doubles final against Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Saturday. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski won the US Open men's doubles title.
  • The American-British duo defeated German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6(6).
  • This victory marks Harrison and Skupski's second Grand Slam doubles title in the current year.
  • Harrison and Skupski are also the reigning Australian Open champions.
  • The match saw a close second set, decided by a tie-break after both teams held serve.

Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison celebrate winning the second set tie-breaker and title.

IMAGE: Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison celebrate winning the second set tie-breaker and title. Photograph: Geoff Burke/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski beat Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 7-6(6) on Saturday to win the US Open men's doubles title.

The reigning Australian Open champions took the first set after Harrison struck a two-handed backhand return winner to break for a 4-3 lead. The American-British duo held serve the rest of the way to take the set 6-4.

 

Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz pose with the runners-up plate.

IMAGE: Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz pose with the runners-up plate. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Their German opponents fought back in the second set and moved 3-2 ahead, but Harrison and Skupski responded with a love hold to level at 3-3.

The 2024 runners-up went up 4-3 and later 5-4 after saving a set point, but Harrison and Skupski stayed in contention. Harrison, serving with the sun in his eyes, held in a five-point game to force a tie-break.

Puetz gave the Germans a 4-3 lead in the breaker with a volley, but Harrison and Skupski recovered. Skupski sealed the victory with a return that forced Krawietz into an error, giving the pair their second Grand Slam doubles title of the year.

Source: REUTERS
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