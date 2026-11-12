Manipur's Ambekar creates history with 1st-ever Youth Olympics boxing gold

L Ambekar Meetei has etched his name in history by securing India's inaugural boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, marking a monumental achievement for Indian sports.

Key Points L Ambekar Meetei won India's first-ever boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games on Thursday.

Meetei defeated Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 in the men's 50kg final.

This historic win surpasses Shiva Thapa's silver and Vikas Krishan's bronze from the 2010 Games.

Ambekar had a dominant run to the final, securing a 5-0 win in the semifinals.

India is experiencing its best Youth Olympics performance, with another finalist in the women's 48kg category.

L Ambekar Meetei scripted history by winning India's first-ever boxing gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, defeating Ireland's Kristian Jubani 3-2 in the men's 50kg final in Dakar on Thursday.

Ambekar's Historic Achievement

Ambekar's triumph marks a landmark moment for Indian boxing at the Youth Olympics, with Shiva Thapa's (60kg) silver medal at the 2010 Games being the country's previous best performance in the sport.

Vikas Krishan has a bronze to his name at the Youth Olympics Games, winning the medal in the 2010 edition in Singapore.

Ambekar, who trains at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, enjoyed a dominant run to the final, stopping Namibia's Abraham Kalenga in the first round of their quarterfinal bout before registering a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo in the semifinals.

Ambekar, from Manipur, then held his nerve in a closely contested final to prevail by a 3-2 split decision and secure the historic gold.

This is India's best performance at the Youth Olympics, with another finalist Gunjan fighting for the gold medal in the women's 48kg competition.