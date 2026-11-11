Manipur boxer creates history at Youth Olympics

Indian boxer Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei has made history by reaching the men's 50kg final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, ending a 16-year drought for the nation in this prestigious event.

Photograph: BFI/X

Key Points Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei secured a dominant 5-0 victory in the men's 50kg boxing semifinals at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

He defeated Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo to book his place in the gold medal bout.

Ambekar's win ends a 16-year wait for an Indian boxer in a Youth Olympics final, a feat last achieved by Shiva Thapa at the inaugural Singapore 2010 Games.

Hailing from Manipur, Ambekar Meetei trains at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

India's Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei stormed into the men's 50kg boxing final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games after registering a commanding 5-0 victory over Colombia's Izzon Jeffrey Galea Arevalo in the semifinals.

Ambekar Meetei dominated the contest to secure a unanimous points verdict and book his place in the gold medal bout.

He will now look to cap his campaign with a gold medal.

Ambekar's semifinal victory against the Colombian ended a 16-year wait for an Indian boxer in a Youth Olympics final, matching the milestone set by Shiva Thapa at the inaugural Singapore 2010 Games.

Hailing from Manipur, Ambekar trains at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.