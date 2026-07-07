Home » Sports » Indian Pugilists Dominate Day 3 Of Asian Boxing Championships

Indian pugilists Ambekar Meetei, Aditya, Sikander, and Devendra Choudhary continued their impressive run at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, securing dominant victories and showcasing India's rising talent in the sport.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian pugilists showcased strong performances on Day 3 of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships.

Ambekar Meetei (50kg) secured a commanding RSC victory in the men's division.

Aditya (55kg) and Sikander (60kg) registered convincing 5:0 wins in the boys' division.

Devendra Choudhary (75kg) also won by RSC, contributing to India's impressive run.

Prashant (70kg) fought a spirited bout, narrowly losing to Kazakhstan's Bibarys Ashirvay.

Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Aditya (55kg), Sikander (60kg) and Devendra Choudhary (75kg) produced strong shows as Indian pugilists continued their impressive run on day 3 of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

Dominant Victories For Indian Boxers

Ambekar secured a commanding victory over Chinese Taipe's Qi-You Xiao via RSC in the first round of men's division, showcasing complete control from the outset.

In the boys' division, Aditya registered a convincing 5:0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Daniel Tashtanbekov, while Sikander followed it up with a clinical 5:0 victory against Korea's Taemin Yang.

Devendra also produced a strong performance to defeat Chinese Taipei's Sung-Lin Tsai via RSC in the second round, while Prashant put up a spirited and closely contested performance against Kazakhstan's Bibarys Ashirvay in the 70kg bout. After losing the opening round 4:1, Ashirvay made a strong comeback to take the second round 3:2, before narrowly conceding the final round 3:2, resulting in a hard-fought defeat.