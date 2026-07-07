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Indian Pugilists Dominate Day 3 Of Asian Boxing Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
July 07, 2026 19:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian pugilists Ambekar Meetei, Aditya, Sikander, and Devendra Choudhary continued their impressive run at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta, securing dominant victories and showcasing India's rising talent in the sport.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Aditya (55kg), Sikander (60kg) and Devendra Choudhary (75kg) produced strong shows as Indian pugilists continued their impressive run on day 3 of the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

Dominant Victories For Indian Boxers

Ambekar secured a commanding victory over Chinese Taipe's Qi-You Xiao via RSC in the first round of men's division, showcasing complete control from the outset.

 

In the boys' division, Aditya registered a convincing 5:0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Daniel Tashtanbekov, while Sikander followed it up with a clinical 5:0 victory against Korea's Taemin Yang.

Devendra also produced a strong performance to defeat Chinese Taipei's Sung-Lin Tsai via RSC in the second round, while Prashant put up a spirited and closely contested performance against Kazakhstan's Bibarys Ashirvay in the 70kg bout. After losing the opening round 4:1, Ashirvay made a strong comeback to take the second round 3:2, before narrowly conceding the final round 3:2, resulting in a hard-fought defeat.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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