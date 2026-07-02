Oriental Cup Returns With Expanded Format And Scholarships For Young Footballers

The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup is set to ignite youth football in Delhi-NCR, offering scholarships and a platform for over 1,500 student-athletes from more than 45 school teams.

Key Points The Oriental Cup, a major inter-school football tournament, will host its fourth edition in Delhi-NCR from July 7-16.

Over 1,500 student-athletes from more than 45 school teams will compete in Under-17 boys' and Under-19 girls' categories.

Scholarships worth Rs 2.5 lakh are offered to 10 outstanding players, alongside a doubled prize pool, to support young footballers.

Organisers envision the Oriental Cup becoming India's premier inter-school football competition, with plans for national expansion.

Participation from girls' teams has shown significant growth, highlighting the tournament's inclusive development efforts.

The fourth edition of the Oriental Cup will be held here at Dr Ambedkar Stadium from July 7 to 16, with more than 45 school teams from across Delhi-NCR set to compete. The inter-school football tournament is expected to feature over 1,500 student-athletes with more than 50 matches to be played across the boys' Under-17 and girls' Under-19 categories. The organisers also announced scholarships worth Rs 2.5 lakh for 10 outstanding players, aimed at encouraging youngsters to continue pursuing football beyond the tournament. The overall prize pool has also been more than doubled compared to previous editions.

Expanding Reach And Opportunities

Fareed Bakshi, founder, said the organisers were focused on making the tournament one of the country's premier school football competitions. "Our long-term vision is to become India's leading inter-school football tournament. Our immediate focus is to deliver our strongest edition yet, but over time we intend to expand to several states across the country," Bakshi told PTI. Bakshi said preparations for the tournament were in the final stages, with the organisers looking to further increase participation before the competition begins. "We already have more than 45 teams and are hoping to reach the 50-team mark before the tournament begins. We are also partnering with football influencers in Delhi to increase awareness of the Oriental Cup," he added.

Growing Participation In Youth Football

The organisers said participation among girls' teams has grown steadily since the inaugural edition. This year's competition is expected to feature more than 25 teams in the boys' Under-17 category and over 16 teams in the girls' Under-19 category. Since its inception in 2023, the tournament has engaged more than 55 educational institutions and NGOs, with over 2,700 young footballers taking part across its first three editions and more than 80 competitive matches being conducted.