Ambani newlyweds root for India in Paris

IMAGE: International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani poses for a group picture with Indian athletes at India House, in Paris on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is hopeful that the Indian contingent will perform well and end with a lot of medals at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

India athletes have suffered setbacks but have overcome them to script history as well in the ongoing Summer Games.

The newlywed couple, Anant and Radhika, witnessed athletes showcasing their remarkable skills against tough opposition in Paris.

IMAGE: International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Nita Ambani with Shooter Sarabjot Singh at India House, in Paris on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI

Anant believes that the athletes will make every Indian proud with their performance and told ANI, "I am sure that with God's grace, the Indian team will perform very well, and we will win many medals. I am sure the Indian team will make every Indian like me proud."

Anant's wife, Radhika Merchant, added, "We are very excited because we watched the first India match, and we won, which made it even more exciting. Our odds are really good, and a lot of young people are getting inspired."