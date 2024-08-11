Ambani honours Neeraj, Aman, Sreejesh

IMAGE: PR Sreejesh enjoys a masala dosa at the India house in Paris as Neeraj Chopra and PT Usha chat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nita Ambani, a prominent member of the International Olympic Committee, extended her congratulations to India's triumphant athletes at a special felicitation ceremony held at the India House during the Paris Olympics.

IMAGE: IOC member and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani applies tilak to the Olympic Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, at the India House in Paris. Photograph: ANI Photo

Leading the charge was Neeraj Chopra, who secured a silver medal in the men's javelin. Joining him in the spotlight were bronze medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat and key members of the Indian hockey team, including PR Sreejesh and Amit Rohidas, who clinched a bronze medal.

In her address, Ambani emphasised the unifying power of sports and the importance of fostering a sporting culture in India.

She lauded Neeraj Chopra as a symbol of consistency and determination.

“You have won our hearts not just with your medals, but also with your determination, hard-work, and humility. You have etched your name in history and become a house-hold name as one of the greatest and most consistent athletes of your time," she said.

While also acknowledging the remarkable achievement of the Indian hockey team in securing back-to-back Olympic medals, ‘As we continue to celebrate our champions, it is my great pleasure to salute a team that has rekindled India’s glory on the Olympic stage. After a gap of 40 years, this young team has reclaimed that greatness, that pursuit of excellence, and that same unstopping drive for success, with back to back Olympic medals – first in Tokyo, and now Paris," the chairperson of Reliance Foundation added.