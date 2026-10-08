Amateurs can beat Alcaraz, Sinner for $1 million prize

Experience the thrill as tennis titans like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner face off against amateur hopefuls in the unique Australian Open 1 Point Slam, offering a million-dollar prize and unparalleled excitement before the Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner headline AO 1 Point Slam. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points Defending Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka will headline the AO 1 Point Slam next year.

The unique knockout event pits top professionals against amateurs, with a single point determining who advances.

The event has grown in popularity, with Sydney amateur Jordan Smith winning A$1 million this year.

Qualifying events for amateur players are currently underway across Australia.

The final of the AO 1 Point Slam will be held on January 13 at Rod Laver Arena, preceding the Australian Open main draw from January 17 to 31.

Defending Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will headline the popular AO 1 Point Slam alongside Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka next year as top professionals take on amateurs again for a million-dollar payday ahead of the Grand Slam.

What Is The AO 1 Point Slam?

The event, part of the Australian Open's opening week, sees professionals and amateurs battle in a knockout contest where a game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' decides who serves or receives and one point is enough to send a player through.

It proved hugely popular among fans after its introduction at the 2025 tournament, with some of the amateurs toppling more fancied opponents, before Australian professional Omar Jasika pocketed the inaugural A$60,000 ($41,736) prize.

This year, Sydney amateur Jordan Smith bagged A$1 million after beating Taiwan professional Joanna Garland in the final, having also downed Sinner and Amanda Anisimova earlier.

Stars And Amateurs Unite For Unique Challenge

"The AO 1 Point Slam is unlike anything else in world sport," the Australian Open's Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said in a statement.

"It creates an opportunity for grassroots tennis players to share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the game and delivers a level of excitement that only the Australian Open can provide."

At the Australian Open launch in Melbourne on Thursday, organisers said amateur players across the nation were competing in qualifying events at local clubs.

The 2027 champion will receive a signature AO 1 Point Slam trophy crafted from Australian silver, they added.

The final of the tournament takes place on January 13 at Rod Laver Arena. The Australian Open main draw will run from January 17 to 31.