Home  » Sports » Amateurs can beat Alcaraz, Sinner for $1 million prize

Amateurs can beat Alcaraz, Sinner for $1 million prize

October 08, 2026 10:43 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Experience the thrill as tennis titans like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner face off against amateur hopefuls in the unique Australian Open 1 Point Slam, offering a million-dollar prize and unparalleled excitement before the Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner headline AO 1 Point Slam. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Key Points

  • Defending Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka will headline the AO 1 Point Slam next year.
  • The unique knockout event pits top professionals against amateurs, with a single point determining who advances.
  • The event has grown in popularity, with Sydney amateur Jordan Smith winning A$1 million this year.
  • Qualifying events for amateur players are currently underway across Australia.
  • The final of the AO 1 Point Slam will be held on January 13 at Rod Laver Arena, preceding the Australian Open main draw from January 17 to 31.

Defending Australian Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will headline the popular AO 1 Point Slam alongside Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka next year as top professionals take on amateurs again for a million-dollar payday ahead of the Grand Slam.

What Is The AO 1 Point Slam?

The event, part of the Australian Open's opening week, sees professionals and amateurs battle in a knockout contest where a game of 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' decides who serves or receives and one point is enough to send a player through.

 

It proved hugely popular among fans after its introduction at the 2025 tournament, with some of the amateurs toppling more fancied opponents, before Australian professional Omar Jasika pocketed the inaugural A$60,000 ($41,736) prize.

This year, Sydney amateur Jordan Smith bagged A$1 million after beating Taiwan professional Joanna Garland in the final, having also downed Sinner and Amanda Anisimova earlier.

Stars And Amateurs Unite For Unique Challenge

"The AO 1 Point Slam is unlike anything else in world sport," the Australian Open's Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said in a statement.

"It creates an opportunity for grassroots tennis players to share the spotlight with some of the biggest names in the game and delivers a level of excitement that only the Australian Open can provide."

At the Australian Open launch in Melbourne on Thursday, organisers said amateur players across the nation were competing in qualifying events at local clubs.

The 2027 champion will receive a signature AO 1 Point Slam trophy crafted from Australian silver, they added.

The final of the tournament takes place on January 13 at Rod Laver Arena. The Australian Open main draw will run from January 17 to 31.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

australian openao 1 point slamcarlos alcarazjannik sinnertennis tournament

More From Rediff

Gauff's 'Draining' Week Ends in China Open Exit

Gauff's 'Draining' Week Ends in China Open Exit
High-Voltage Kolkata Derby In IFA Shield Final

High-Voltage Kolkata Derby In IFA Shield Final
Arteta Commits To Arsenal Long-Term With New Deal

Arteta Commits To Arsenal Long-Term With New Deal

Related Stories

One point, $1m: Aus Open's bold new challenge

One point, $1m: Aus Open's bold new challenge

Web Stories

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled

Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched In India
AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G: What You Get

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026