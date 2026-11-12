Amateur Ojaswini Saraswat Leads Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour

Discover how 13-year-old amateur golfer Ojaswini Saraswat, fresh off a historic Ladies European Tour performance, has taken a share of the lead with Ananya Datar at the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour in Jaipur.

Key Points Amateur Ojaswini Saraswat, 13, shares the lead with Ananya Datar at the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour on Thursday.

Saraswat, who recently became the youngest Indian to make the cut in Ladies European Tour history, carded a one-over 71.

She benefited from her familiarity with her home course, Rambagh Golf Club, in Jaipur.

Durga Nittur and Khushi Khanijau are two shots behind in Tied-third place at 3-over 73.

Order of Merit leader Ridhima Dilawari and pre-tournament favourite Vani Kapoor are further down the leaderboard.

Amateur Ojaswini Saraswat landed a late eagle on her way to a one-over 71 to grab a share of the lead with Ananya Datar in the 14th leg of the Hero Women's Professional Golf Tour here on Thursday.

The 13-year-old had become the youngest Indian ever and the second-youngest player in Ladies European Tour (LET) history to make the cut when she successfully made it to the weekend at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Ojaswini, who played alongside the much-decorated Vani Kapoor in the first round, took advantage of her familiarity with the Rambagh Golf Club which is her home course where she plays often.

Saraswat's Home Course Advantage

On a day of when none of the players broke par, Durga Nittur and Khushi Khanijau were two shots behind at 3-over 73 in Tied-third place, while there was a big bunch in Tied-fifth place.

Khushi also hails from Jaipur and hence is very familiar with the Rambagh course.

Other Top Performers And Favourites

The Order of Merit leader, Ridhima Dilawari, veteran Neha Tripathi, Shweta Mansingh, Jahnavi Prakhya and sisters Lavanya and Riya Jadon were in a seven-way tie for the fifth place at 4-over 74.

Pre-tournament favourite and runner-up at the Hero Women's Indian Open last month, Vani Kapoor was T-12 alongside Shagun Narain at 5-over 75. Neither of them had any birdies through the day.

Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Seher Atwal and Sneha Sharan were in a tie for 14th at 6-over.