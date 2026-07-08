Amateur Alysha Dutt Takes Early Lead At Women's Pro Golf Tour

Discover how amateur golfer Alysha Dutt secured a one-shot lead in the ninth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour in Hosur, delivering a spectacular 5-under 67 performance highlighted by a stunning eagle.

Key Points Amateur Alysha Dutt leads the Women's Pro Golf Tour's ninth leg in Hosur.

Dutt carded an impressive 5-under 67, highlighted by a stunning eagle on the par-4 ninth hole.

She holds a one-shot advantage over former Women's Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, who shot a bogey-free 68.

The tournament saw a low-scoring round with 16 players finishing under par.

A total of 58 players are competing in the Rs. 17 lakh event.

Amateur Alysha Dutt grabbed a one-shot lead in a star-studded field in the ninth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, carding a 5-under 67, including a stunning eagle, here on Wednesday. Besides the eagle on the par-4 ninth hole, she had four birdies and just one bogey, on the par-5 third hole.

Alysha Dutt's Dominant Performance

She was one shot clear of former Women's Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall (68) and two shots ahead of four others -- Eti Chaudhary, Durga Nittur, Ananya Garg and Jahaanvie Walia -- who shot 3-under 69 each. Six others, led by experienced Vani Kapoor, along with amateurs Diya C. Patil and Ananyaa Sood, besides Shweta Mansingh, Jahanvi Prakhya and Anvvi Dahhiya, were tied for seventh place at 2-under 70.

In one of the lowest-scoring rounds on the Tour, 16 players shot under par and another four finished at par. The pick of the day was Alysha, who birdied the second, dropped a shot on the third, birdied the seventh and eagled the ninth to make the turn at 3-under 35. She birdied the 12th and 13th before parring the remaining holes. Amandeep had four birdies in a bogey-free round. A total of 58 players are competing in the Rs. 17 lakh event.