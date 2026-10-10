New Leadership For Delhi Golf Club

Discover how former national golf champion Amandeep Johl's election as captain ushers in a new era for the Delhi Golf Club, bringing together top sportspersons and administrators to foster future Indian golf talent.

Key Points Former national golf champion Amandeep Johl has been elected captain of the Delhi Golf Club.

The new committee includes professional golfer Gaurav Ghei, international shooter Mansher Singh, and former national golf coach Vikram Sethi.

Johl stated the committee aims to combine sporting experience with professional administration to nurture future golf champions.

The newly elected committee also features government nominees and other experienced members, bringing diverse expertise.

Former national golf champion and coach Amandeep Johl has been elected captain of the Delhi Golf Club, leading a new committee comprising accomplished sportspersons and experienced administrators.

New Era For Delhi Golf Club Leadership

Johl, a former professional golfer who has been associated with the sport for five decades, is joined by professional golfer Gaurav Ghei, international shooting champion and Arjuna Awardee Mansher Singh, former junior national golf champion Karan Atwal and former national golf coach Vikram Sethi.

"This committee brings together accomplished sportspersons who have competed, coached and represented India at the highest levels," Johl said in a release.

"Our endeavour is to combine this wealth of sporting experience with sound governance and professional administration to ensure that the Delhi Golf Club continues to be a source of pride for its members, maintains a championship course worthy of its rich legacy and, above all, serves as a nursery for nurturing the next generation of golfing champions who will bring glory to India."

The newly elected committee also includes government nominees and other experienced members, bringing together sporting expertise and institutional experience in administration and governance.