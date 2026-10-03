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Aman Sehrawat Clinches Gold At Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 03, 2026 15:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestling sensation Aman Sehrawat has clinched a historic gold medal in the men's 57kg category at the Asian Games, showcasing exceptional skill against world champion Chong Song Han.

Photographs: Aman Sehrawat/Instagram

Photographs: Aman Sehrawat/Instagram

Key Points

  • Aman Sehrawat secured the men's 57kg wrestling gold medal at the Asian Games.
  • He defeated North Korea's world champion Chong Song Han 11-7 in a fierce final.
  • This victory marks Sehrawat's first Asian Games gold, improving on his Hangzhou bronze.
  • Sehrawat is also India's youngest Olympic medallist, having won bronze at the Paris Games.
  • His gold contributes to India's strong wrestling performance at the Games.

Aman Sehrawat finally changed the colour of his Asian Games medal, clinching the men's 57kg gold after edging out North Korea's world champion Chong Song Han 11-7 in a fierce final here Saturday.

Sehrawat's Path To Gold

The 23-year-old Indian, who had won a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, showed immense tactical acumen to thwart a tricky Han and complete his climb to the top of the podium.

 

Aman had earlier defeated Tajikistan's Aiaal Belolyubskii 14-8 in the semifinals, setting up a shot at his maiden Asian Games gold.

Sehrawat, who became India's youngest Olympic medallist when he won bronze at the Paris Games, stayed in control through the final even as Han tried every trick in the book to topple the Indian.

His gold also adds to India's strong showing in wrestling after Sujeet Kalkal won men's 65kg gold on Friday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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