India's Aman Sehrawat Clinches Gold In Hungary Wrestling Tournament

India's Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has once again demonstrated his prowess by clinching a gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the prestigious Polyak Imre, Varga Janos and Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament.

Photographs: Aman Sehrawat/Instagram

Key Points Aman Sehrawat, India's Olympic bronze medallist, won gold in the men's 57kg freestyle at the Polyak Imre Memorial.

Sehrawat defeated Georgia's Roberti Dingashvili 13-3 by technical superiority in the final bout.

This adds another prestigious title to Sehrawat's resume, including being India's youngest individual Olympic medallist and U23 World Wrestling champion.

Deepak secured a bronze medal in the 61kg freestyle category, beating Azerbaijan's Nuraddin Novruzov 9-8.

Kumar Mohit and Vishal Kaliraman are also competing for bronze medals in the 65kg freestyle division.

India's Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat delivered a commanding performance to clinch the gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle category at the Polyak Imre, Varga Janos and Kozma Istvan Memorial Senior Ranking Tournament here on Wednesday. Continuing his impressive form on the global circuit, Sehrawat outclassed Georgia's Roberti Dingashvili with a decisive 13-3 victory by technical superiority in the championship bout.

Deepak Secures Bronze; More Medals Expected

The 22-year-old freestyle wrestler, who made history as India's youngest-ever individual Olympic medallist at the Paris Games, added another prestigious title to his growing international resume, which also includes being India's first-ever U23 World Wrestling champion.

The Indian national contingent's medal tally expanded in the 61kg freestyle category as Deepak secured a hard-fought bronze medal. In a high-scoring tactical encounter, Deepak showed immense grit to edge out Azerbaijan's Nuraddin Novruzov 9-8 in the third-place play-off.

The Indian squad remains in the hunt for two more podium finishes in the 65kg freestyle division. Kumar Mohit is set to clash with Kazakhstan's Nachyn Kuular in his bronze medal match, while compatriot Vishal Kaliraman will square off against another Kazakh wrestler, Ossumzhan Dastanbek, in his respective third-place play-off.