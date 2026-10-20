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Indian Boxers Aman Dev, Mausam Suhag Progress In World U-19 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 20, 2026 21:09 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxers Aman Dev and Mausam Suhag have delivered impressive performances at the World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, securing their spots in the quarterfinals and Round of 16 respectively.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • India's Aman Dev qualified for the quarterfinals of the men's 50kg category at the World Boxing U-19 Championships.
  • Aman Dev secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Pavle Popovic of Serbia.
  • Mausam Suhag booked his place in the Round of 16 in the men's 65kg category with a 5-0 win against Giuseppe Cavallo of Italy.
  • Aman Dev will now take on Shalva Beridze of Georgia in the last eight.
  • Mausam Suhag will now compete against Turkey's Mehmet Enes Sanli for a spot in the quarterfinals.

India's Aman Dev produced another clinical show to defeat Pavle Popovic of Serbia to qualify for the quarterfinals of the men's 50kg category in the World Boxing U-19 Championships.

Indian Boxers Progress

In the tournament being played at Budva, Montenegro, Aman dominated all three rounds against Popovic to earn a 5-0 verdict.

 

He will now take on Shalva Beridze of Georgia in the last eight.

Mausam Suhag, meanwhile, booked his place in the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win over Giuseppe Cavallo of Italy in the men's 65kg category.

Suhag will now face Turkey's Mehmet Enes Sanli for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Shivam lost to Nikola Bogatinoski of Serbia in the men's 60kg category by RSC.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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