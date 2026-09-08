Indian Golf Premier League Resumes Season In Ras Al Khaimah

Discover how the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League is expanding its international presence by hosting its second UAE event in Ras Al Khaimah, featuring top golfers and exciting competition.

Key Points The AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is hosting its second UAE event, resuming its season at Al Hamra Golf Club.

The tournament will take place in Ras Al Khaimah from September 23 to 25, marking the first event of the season's second half.

Vimtra Chennai Lions GC is presenting the event, with 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar leading the team.

This event signifies IGPL's second appearance in the UAE, following its successful debut in Dubai last December.

The league aims to create an inclusive platform for competitive golf, networking, and entertainment, expanding its community in the UAE.

The UAE is set to host its second event of the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) as the league resumes its season at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah from September 23 to 25.

It will be the first event of the second half of the season, following tournaments in Mauritius, South Africa and Morocco earlier this year after the season-opener in Chandigarh.

IGPL's Return To The UAE

The event will be presented by Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and will mark the IGPL's second appearance in the UAE after the league made its debut in Dubai last December.

For Chennai Lions, Al Hamra Golf Club will serve as the team's home venue for the week.

The team will be led by 11-time Asian Tour winner and former Asian Games medallist Gaganjeet Bhullar, who will be joined by Samarth Dwivedi, Yashas Chandra and Harshjeet Sethi.

Bhullar is also a four-time winner on the IGPL, having won three titles in 2025 and another in 2026.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of Am Green IGPL, said, "Last year we had an amazing event in Dubai and we expect Al Hamra will be another exciting event."

"We look forward to an exciting week of competitive golf, networking and entertainment, while continuing IGPL's mission of creating a unique and inclusive platform that celebrates the sport and its growing community across the UAE to open another exciting new chapter for the league."

Participating Teams And Key Players

The teams

Atri Mumbai Garudas GC: Aman Raj, Udayan Mane, Aadil Bedi, Tushar Pannu.

Auro Goa Eagles GC: Varun Chopra, Saarthak Chhibber, Aalaap I.L., Kanav Chauhan

Flying Man Kolkata GC: Varun Parikh, Sukhman Singh, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Kartik Sharma

Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC: Manav Shah, Dharma M., Milind Soni, Danish Verma

GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions: Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, Trishul Chinnappa, Sudhir Sharma

Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC: Pukhraj Singh Gill, Shaurya Binu, Shat Mishra, Digraj Singh Gill

Krishna Punjab Raptors GC: Karandeep Singh Kochhar, Kapil Kumar, Harendra Gupta, C. Muniyappa

Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC: Sachin Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Arjun Bhatti, Ranjit Singh

RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC: Shiv Kapur, Aryan Roopa Anand, Chiragh Kumar, Gaurav Ghei

Vimtra Chennai Lions GC: Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yashas Chandra M.S., Samarth Dwivedi, Harshjeet Singh Sethie.