Indian Golf Premier League And Asian Tour Reaffirm Collaboration

Discover how the reaffirmed partnership between the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League and the Asian Tour is set to significantly expand playing opportunities and player development for Indian golfers on the international circuit.

Key Points AM Green IGPL and Asian Tour have reaffirmed their partnership to boost golf development.

The collaboration aims to expand playing opportunities and player development for Indian golfers internationally.

Successful back-to-back tournaments were held in Morocco, including the Bharath Classic.

The partnership strengthens the pathway for Indian golfers to compete on the global circuit.

IGPL features 10 franchises and a 15-event calendar, with overseas events providing international exposure.

The AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and the Asian Tour have reaffirmed their partnership following the successful staging of back-to-back tournaments in Morocco earlier this season, with both organisations committing to expand playing opportunities and player development initiatives. The collaboration was showcased at the Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, where the USD 160,000 AM Green IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026 was held on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) from May 28-31, followed by the USD 500,000 AM Green IGPL Bharath Classic on the Asian Tour from June 4-7. More than 40 IGPL players earned places in the Bharath Classic, the league's flagship event which was staged outside India for the first time.

Strengthening Pathways For Indian Golfers

Building on the success of the Morocco leg, the two bodies will continue to work together on scheduling, competitive opportunities and player development programmes aimed at strengthening the pathway for Indian golfers to compete on the international circuit. Asian Tour Commissioner and CEO Cho Minn Thant said the partnership had added a new dimension to Indian golf. "Working together with IGPL is important to us and we look forward to continuing our association. IGPL has made some bold moves which benefit both players and golf fans. I have no doubt we will see exciting golf in the second half of the season," he said.

IGPL's Global Reach And Future Growth

IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said the partnership with the Asian Tour would continue to grow. "We have a strong collaboration with the Asian Tour and we will continue to strengthen that relationship. I'm confident the partnership between IGPL and the Asian Tour will become even stronger in the future," he said. The AM Green IGPL features 10 franchises and a 15-event calendar. Its overseas schedule has already included events in Mauritius, South Africa, Congo and Morocco, providing Indian professionals greater exposure alongside international players.