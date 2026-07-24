How Dempo Goa Challengers Dominated Dabang Delhi To Reach UTT Final

Discover how Dempo Goa Challengers, led by Olympian Alvaro Robles, secured their place in the Ultimate Table Tennis final with a dominant 8-2 victory over Dabang Delhi TTC, extending their unbeaten streak.

Key Points Dempo Goa Challengers defeated Dabang Delhi TTC 8-2 to become the first team to reach the Ultimate Table Tennis final.

Olympian Alvaro Robles delivered a flawless performance, winning both his men's singles and mixed doubles matches.

Goa Challengers maintained their remarkable unbeaten run throughout the league stage and semi-final.

Abhinandh PB sealed Goa's victory with a composed win against Delhi captain Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

The Challengers are now one victory away from completing an unbeaten campaign and winning the UTT title.

Olympian Alvaro Robles delivered a flawless performance as Dempo Goa Challengers became the first team to book their place in the Ultimate Table Tennis final, defeating former champions Dabang Delhi TTC 8-2 in the first semi-final here on Friday. The Spaniard starred in both the men's singles and mixed doubles as Goa extended their remarkable unbeaten run and moved one step closer to the title.

Goa made the most of their fast start, racing into an early lead before sealing the contest in the fourth match. While Maria Xiao briefly halted the hosts' momentum with a comeback victory over Bernadette Szocs, Robles and teenager Syndrela Das combined to put Goa on the brink before Abhinandh PB closed out the tie with a composed win over Delhi captain Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Robles' Dominant Performance

Robles gave Goa the perfect start, defeating Youssef Abdelaziz in straight games. After taking the opening two games comfortably, the Spaniard staged a remarkable comeback from 7-10 down in the third to complete the sweep and hand the league leaders an early 3-0 advantage.

Delhi responded through Xiao, who recovered after narrowly dropping the opening game to Bernadette Szocs. The Spaniard dominated the final two games to reduce the deficit, but Goa quickly regained control as Robles teamed up with Syndrela Das to outclass Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Xiao in straight games, moving the hosts to the brink of qualification.

Goa Challengers' Unbeaten Run Continues

With the tie on the line, Abhinandh PB showed remarkable composure against Delhi captain Sathiyan, edging the decisive game 11-9 to seal Goa's place in the final. Having become the first team in UTT history to complete the league stage unbeaten, the Challengers now stand one victory away from completing a remarkable campaign.