Alpine APL Pipers Lead Global Chess League After Thrilling Matches

The Global Chess League witnessed intense battles as Alpine APL Pipers claimed the top spot, while Ganges Grandmasters and CheQ Mumba Masters delivered crucial wins, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Global Chess League

Key Points Alpine APL Pipers currently hold the top spot in the Global Chess League after beating PBG Alaskan Knights 11-6.

Ganges Grandmasters secured a significant 12-4 victory over the Pipers, showcasing their strong title contention.

CheQ Mumba Masters boosted their chances for the final with a dominant 14-5 win against Triveni Continental Kings.

Key individual performances included Magnus Carlsen's win over Viswanathan Anand and Levon Aronian's victory against Anish Giri.

The league standings remain fluid, with Ganges Grandmasters and FYERS American Gambits having opportunities to claim the top position.

Defending champions Alpine APL Pipers defeated PBG Alaskan Knights 11-6 to take the top spot in the Global Chess League (GCL) here on Thursday. However, Ganges Grandmasters or FYERS American Gambits can grab that top position by the end of the day when they face each other in the last match on Thursday.

Ganges Grandmasters began the day with a convincing 12-4 win over the Pipers with black pieces and CheQ Mumba Masters kept their chances alive with a 14-5 win over Triveni Continental Kings 14-5.

Key Matches And Standings

With Ganges Grandmasters and Alpine APL Pipers both set to play two matches on Thursday, the opening clash between the two teams was extremely important. And Ganges Grandmasters showed why they are considered one of the strong title contenders this year by beating the Pipers without dropping a game.

Stavroula Tsolakidou began the Grandmasters march by inflicting a second loss of the tournament on Koneru Humpy. On the Superstar men's board, two-time world cup winner Levon Aronian turned the tables on Anish Giri by making the most of an additional knight in the end game to win in 61 moves.

However, Pipers bounced back immediately after the reversal with world number one Magnus Carlsen proving too strong for Viswanathan Anand with white pieces. Koneru Humpy then registered her fourth win of the tournament, handing Nino Batsiashvili her first loss of Season 4. Volodar Murzin then defeated Abhimanyu Mishra on the prodigy board in a time scramble to put the result beyond doubt. Only 15-year-old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus managed to score four points for a win with black for the Alaskan Knights as Vidit Gujrathi ran out of time on the Superstar men's board.

Mumba Masters' Playoff Hopes

In the day's other match, CheQ Mumba Masters kept their hopes of reaching the final alive with a thumping win over Triveni Continental Kings. Playing with black, the Mumba Masters won three of the six games with Alexandra Kosteniuk winning the only game for the Continental Kings. On the icon board, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave outplayed Alireza Firouzja and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov defeated Aravindh Chithambaram on the Superstar men's board. With Bardiya Daneshvar also winning on the prodigy board, the Mumba Masters took their game points tally to 73 from eight matches with four wins.